Comparing UGI (NYSE:UGI) and Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

UGI has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong & China Gas has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of UGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hong Kong & China Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UGI and Hong Kong & China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

UGI currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given UGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than Hong Kong & China Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UGI and Hong Kong & China Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.21 billion 0.98 $269.00 million $1.90 17.25 Hong Kong & China Gas $7.11 billion 2.20 $732.21 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong & China Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UGI.

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hong Kong & China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. UGI pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UGI has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. UGI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and Hong Kong & China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 5.70% 15.73% 4.81% Hong Kong & China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UGI beats Hong Kong & China Gas on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

