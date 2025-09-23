Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4,751.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2,327.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

