Contrasting American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of American Superconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Superconductor and TTM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 TTM Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

American Superconductor currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.39%. TTM Technologies has a consensus price target of $52.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than American Superconductor.

American Superconductor has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Superconductor and TTM Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $222.82 million 13.10 $6.03 million $0.39 165.72 TTM Technologies $2.44 billion 2.29 $56.30 million $0.90 60.27

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. TTM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Superconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor and TTM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor 6.00% 9.35% 6.20% TTM Technologies 3.52% 11.80% 5.37%

Summary

TTM Technologies beats American Superconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; D-VAR systems used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; actiVAR system, a fast-switching medium-voltage reactive compensation solution; armorVAR system installed for reactive compensation, power factor correction, loss reduction, utility bill savings, and mitigation of common power quality concerns related to power converter-based generation and load devices; and D-VAR volt var optimization (VVO) that serves the distribution power grid market. This segment also offers ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship's magnetic signature; and ON board power delivery systems, power generation systems, and propulsion systems; and transformers and rectifiers systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It also supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, engineered designs, and support services; and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment's design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts and higher. American Superconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs. It also provides advanced ceramic RF components including standard and etched thick-film ceramic substrates; and hi-reliability multi-chip modules. In addition, the company offers radar systems including maritime surveillance and weather avoidance radar systems, surveillance products, communication systems, RF assembly and test services, and passive RF components. Further, the company provides custom designed application specific integrated circuits, high density interconnect, IC substrates, flexible and rigid flex PCBs, and custom assemblies including backplane and mid-plane assemblies, flexible and rigid-flex assemblies, and RF assemblies, as well as conventional PCBs, such as single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer boards. Additionally, it offers quick turnaround services, which includes prototype production and ramp-to-volume production, and thermal management. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, distributors, and government agencies; and aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, as well as networking applications. TTM Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

