Contrasting BingEx (FLX) and Its Competitors

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) is one of 45 public companies in the "TRANS – SERVICES" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BingEx to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BingEx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 BingEx Competitors 372 1366 1543 92 2.40

BingEx currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 46.65%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 3.99%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $612.14 million -$20.07 million -17.81 BingEx Competitors $6.81 billion $184.49 million 13.19

This table compares BingEx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BingEx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.31% N/A -1.14% BingEx Competitors 5.94% -220.76% 2.81%

Summary

BingEx peers beat BingEx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

