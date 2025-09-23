Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Trading 17.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$15.54. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,678% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

Credito Emiliano Trading Up 17.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.82.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

