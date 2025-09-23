Critical Comparison: Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Get Hoya alerts:

Dividends

Hoya pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $5.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hoya pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoya and Rockwell Automation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.69 billion 8.63 $1.35 billion $4.00 35.75 Rockwell Automation $8.26 billion 4.70 $952.50 million $8.52 40.54

Hoya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Automation. Hoya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 23.57% 21.01% 16.61% Rockwell Automation 12.03% 30.14% 9.83%

Volatility & Risk

Hoya has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hoya and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00 Rockwell Automation 1 6 11 1 2.63

Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $340.16, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Hoya.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Hoya on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.