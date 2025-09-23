Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Critical Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$14.48 million ($0.31) -60.84 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 5 1 3.17 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and Critical Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -11.07% -10.57% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Critical Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

