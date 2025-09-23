CX Institutional Acquires 346 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,890,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

