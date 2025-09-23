CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.