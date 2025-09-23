CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

CX Institutional cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

