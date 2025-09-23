CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

CX Institutional reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,994,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.80 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.74.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

