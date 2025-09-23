CX Institutional Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

