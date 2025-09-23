CX Institutional Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

