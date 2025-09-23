CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $13,123,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

ADSK stock opened at $324.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

