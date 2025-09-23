CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 99.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 238,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

