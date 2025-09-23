CX Institutional Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.83%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.