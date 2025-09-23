CX Institutional Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

CX Institutional raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prologis were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

