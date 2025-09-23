CX Institutional Has $462,000 Stake in Kellanova $K

CX Institutional decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 916,680 shares of company stock valued at $73,093,769. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

View Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE K opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.