CX Institutional Increases Position in Target Corporation $TGT

CX Institutional raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

