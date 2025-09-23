CX Institutional Increases Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

CX Institutional grew its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cintas were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.73. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.