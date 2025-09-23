CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

