CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

