CX Institutional Purchases 542 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

CX Institutional increased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Jabil were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Up 3.9%

JBL stock opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $233.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $22,085,161. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.