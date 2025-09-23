CX Institutional Purchases 76 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CX Institutional boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.19.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $396.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.