CX Institutional Purchases 957 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

CX Institutional lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,312 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,307 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

