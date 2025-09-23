CX Institutional Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vistra were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $209,149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock worth $39,921,480 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

