CX Institutional Sells 236 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

