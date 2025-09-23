CX Institutional Sells 345 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paychex were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.