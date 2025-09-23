CX Institutional Sells 595 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

