CX Institutional Sells 6,182 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

CX Institutional lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:HPE opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,590 shares of company stock worth $15,265,033 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

