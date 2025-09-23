CX Institutional Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $295.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $295.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.98.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

