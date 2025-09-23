CX Institutional Sells 993 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,410,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 691,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

