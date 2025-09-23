Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.62. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,756 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,500. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $190,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 393,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,070.20. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,353,990. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $331,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Cytokinetics by 23.6% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 407,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 144,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

