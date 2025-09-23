DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 117,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 79,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.
DallasNews Stock Down 1.1%
The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a positive return on equity of 150.61% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.
