DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 117,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 79,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

DallasNews Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a positive return on equity of 150.61% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DallasNews

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALN. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DallasNews in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DallasNews during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in DallasNews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in DallasNews by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DallasNews during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

