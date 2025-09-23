David J Yvars Group Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

