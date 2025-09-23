Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

