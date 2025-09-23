Diversified Trust Co Acquires 161 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,958,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 0.4%

STERIS stock opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.19. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.