Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.39.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

