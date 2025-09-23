Diversified Trust Co Buys 355 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 330.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The company had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,700.45. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,930. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,817,196 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

