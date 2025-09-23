Diversified Trust Co Buys 955 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after buying an additional 67,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $106.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

