Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the fintech company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dave were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 14,660 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $2,925,256.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,835.42. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares in the company, valued at $50,167,419.12. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Dave
Dave Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 3.94. Dave Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $286.45.
Dave declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Dave
Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dave
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.