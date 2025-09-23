Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the fintech company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dave were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dave alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 14,660 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $2,925,256.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,835.42. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares in the company, valued at $50,167,419.12. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

View Our Latest Report on Dave

Dave Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 3.94. Dave Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $286.45.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dave

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.