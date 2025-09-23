Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Duolingo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 24.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock worth $26,605,621. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $309.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.30 and a 200 day moving average of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.63 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.32.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

