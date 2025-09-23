Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,759,218.50. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $416.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.73.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

