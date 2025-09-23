Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $249.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,692 shares of company stock worth $5,745,148. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

