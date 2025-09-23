Diversified Trust Co Makes New $649,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,628 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

