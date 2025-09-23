Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,346 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,435 shares of company stock valued at $65,503,807. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $414.73 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

