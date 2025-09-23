Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,131 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of COO opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

