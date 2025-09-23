Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,122 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 54,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,424,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 220,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $993,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MU stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.