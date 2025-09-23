Diversified Trust Co Purchases 72,135 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,064,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after buying an additional 214,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,738,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 407,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,329 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,215,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

