Diversified Trust Co Purchases 79,597 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Grab were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Grab stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.58.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

